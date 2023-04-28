MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were killed late Friday morning in a head-on crash in Marion County, Coroner Jerry Richardson said.

Another person was taken to the hospital after the crash on Highway 378 in the Britton’s Neck area, Richardson said.

Richardson also said the cars had Florida and Ohio license plates and that he would release more information about the victims once it is available.

No additional information was immediately available.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.