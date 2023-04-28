MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were killed late Friday morning in a head-on crash in Marion County, Coroner Jerry Richardson said.
Another person was taken to the hospital after the crash on Highway 378 in the Britton’s Neck area, Richardson said.
Richardson also said the cars had Florida and Ohio license plates and that he would release more information about the victims once it is available.
No additional information was immediately available.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.