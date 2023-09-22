MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — The Mullins Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding four men wanted for committing an armed home invasion in the city limits of Mullins.

Kyrei Platt, John Lasane Jr, Ahmel Platt, and Christopher Ford are all considered armed and dangerous, and the public is asked to call 911 if you come in contact or have information leading to their locations.

The police department did not say when the crime was committed but count on News13 for updates as they become available.