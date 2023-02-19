MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 59-year-old was killed and another person was injured after being hit by a car Saturday evening in Mullins, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.
Richard Lee Glover, II, of Mullins, died on scene from head and body trauma, Richardson said.
Richardson said he was called at about 8 p.m. to the area of Charles Street.
The second person who was hit was taken to a hospital.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.