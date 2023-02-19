MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 59-year-old was killed and another person was injured after being hit by a car Saturday evening in Mullins, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

Richard Lee Glover, II, of Mullins, died on scene from head and body trauma, Richardson said.

Richardson said he was called at about 8 p.m. to the area of Charles Street.

The second person who was hit was taken to a hospital.