MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County deputies arrested a 60-year-old man who is a registered sex offender in Florence County for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Peter Smily Ramos was arrested Tuesday in connection with the sexual assault of an 11-year-old, deputies said.

He was charged with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Ramos is currently at the Marion County Detention Center under a $50,000 surety bond, according to online booking records.