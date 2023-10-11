MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County deputies arrested a 60-year-old man who is a registered sex offender in Florence County for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
Peter Smily Ramos was arrested Tuesday in connection with the sexual assault of an 11-year-old, deputies said.
He was charged with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Ramos is currently at the Marion County Detention Center under a $50,000 surety bond, according to online booking records.
