MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County authorities are looking for a missing 82-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.
Virginia Martin was last seen on Monday at her home on Bluff Road, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Martin has a black 2011 Toyota Avalon that is also missing. It has a South Carolina handicap tag 224005W.
Anyone who has seen or talked to Martin is asked to call 911.
