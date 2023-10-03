MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County authorities are looking for a missing 82-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Virginia Martin was last seen on Monday at her home on Bluff Road, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Martin has a black 2011 Toyota Avalon that is also missing. It has a South Carolina handicap tag 224005W.

Anyone who has seen or talked to Martin is asked to call 911.