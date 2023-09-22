MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man has been accused of embezzling more than $10,000 from two fire departments where he was an assistant chief, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies charged Kenneth Fritz Joris, 60, with two counts of embezzlement of public funds and two counts of forgery.

He is accused of stealing the money between July 2019 and June 2023 while he was an assistant chief of the Pee Dee Community Fire Department and the Marion Rural Fire Department.

Deputies said Joris allegedly forged another fire department member’s signature on numerous fire department checks and “fraudulently appropriated money from the bank accounts he was entrusted to maintain for each fire department.”

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division assisted during this investigation.