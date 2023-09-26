MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities arrested two people and seized several weapons and body armor Monday night after being called about gunshots being fired in Mullins, police said.

Mullins police officers and Marion County sheriff’s deputies seized the items and arrested two people in connection with the incident.

Police have not said where the incident happened or released any other details about the investigation. The names of the two people arrested also will not be released because it is an ongoing investigation, police said.

