MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple fire departments were called out Friday afternoon to battle a structure fire in the Temperance Hill community in Marion County, fire officials said.

The fire was threatening livestock and other nearby buildings, according to Marion Fire Rescue, which was asked to provide mutual aid. Marion Fire Rescue responded at about 12:45 p.m. to the 2100 block of Methodist Church Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.