MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reclassified Marion County as having a “substantial transmission” COVID-19 rate, according to data updated on Friday.

Marion County is joined by Anderson, Barnwell, Hampton, Lee and Williamsburg counties in the category. Bamberg County is in the “moderate transmission” category. The rest of the state remains classified as “high transmission.”

The “high” category is defined as a county that has seen less than 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. The “substantial” category is between 50 and 99, the “moderate” category is between 10 and 49 and the “low” category is less than 10 per 100,000 people.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 613 new, confirmed cases, 400 probable cases, 108 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 42 probable COVID-19 deaths on Friday, based on information it received on Wednesday. DHEC releases data two days after it receives it.

Those deaths include two confirmed and two probable deaths in Darlington County, four confirmed and two probable cases in Florence County, two confirmed and four probable deaths in Horry County, and one probable COVID-19 death in Marlboro County.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Eight confirmed, four probable

Dillon – One confirmed, four probable

Florence – 17 confirmed, four probable

Horry – 31 confirmed, 34 probable

Marion – Three confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed, four probable