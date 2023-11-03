MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman died Friday morning after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on Highway 501 in Marion County, Coroner Jerry Richardson said.

The woman died at the scene after her vehicle hit the truck and became lodged underneath it, Richardsons said.

Richardson said the woman’s name will be released once family members are notified. He also said she lived near where the crash happened.

