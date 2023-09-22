MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray identified 33-year-old Christopher Cooper and 35-year-old Charles White Jr. as the two men found dead Wednesday night in a vehicle in Marion County.

Gray said it appears that the two men died in a shooting.

The bodies were found in a vehicle that was parked off of Bennett Loop Road in the Gresham community, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the bodies after someone called 911 at about 6:45 p.m. and said there appeared to be two people dead inside the vehicle.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the county coroner’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.