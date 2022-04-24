MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash with injuries blocked a road south of Mullins in rural Marion County on Sunday, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-incident website.

The crash was reported about 2:35 p.m. on Bluff Road near Mack Arthur Road. There were injuries in the crash, according to the SCDOT website, but no additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.