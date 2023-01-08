MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported after a crash Saturday night in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person had to be removed from a vehicle, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Crews were on scene for more than an hour.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.