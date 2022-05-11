MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find suspects who assaulted and robbed a 70-year-old man who was cleaning a cemetery, according to deputies.

The man was doing yard work Wednesday at Browns Cemetery, located on Bluff Road near Mullins, when he was approached by two people, according to the sheriff’s office. The two assaulted him, took his wallet and then stole his truck.

The man is expected to survive. The full extent of his injuries were not disclosed.

Deputies are now searching for the man’s blue 2014 Dodge Ram. The truck was hauling a riding lawn mower and a push mower when it was stolen. The vehicle was last seen driving on Highway 917 toward Horry County.

Authorities have shared a picture of a similar vehicle in an effort to locate it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.