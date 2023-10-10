MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest has been made in a double homicide in which two men were found dead inside a vehicle in Marion County, according to spokesperson Tammy Erwin with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

The bodies were found in a vehicle parked off of Bennett Loop Road in the Gresham community September 22nd, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the bodies after someone called 911 at about 6:45 p.m. and said there appeared to be two people dead inside the vehicle.

Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray has identified 33-year-old Christopher Cooper and 35-year-old Charles White Jr. as the two men found dead in a vehicle in Marion County.

Erwin said more information will be released.

