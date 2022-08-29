MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have identified a man who allegedly stole a Marion County Sheriff’s Office car and led deputies on a chase that ended in Robeson County.

Warrants were issued for Emmanuel Germaine Godbolt, 36, of Marion, for grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Godbolt allegedly stole the deputy’s vehicle from the MUSC Marion Emergency Department Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Godbolt is held in the Robeson County Detention Center and will be served with the warrants when he’s extradited back to South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other information was immediately available.