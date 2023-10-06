MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man has been arrested in Marion County in connection with in connection with burglaries that happened a week ago at three businesses.

Marion County deputies charged Joseph Shaun Martin, 45, with three counts of second-degree non-violent burglary and three counts of possession and making implements capable of being used in crime.

Martin is being held in the Marion County Detention Center.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest would not have been possible without the help of Conway police.