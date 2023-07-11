MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County authorities are continuing to look for an armed man who fled from deputies on Tuesday, but the search is no longer focused in the Centenary community, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, ran away when deputies tried to serve him with an arrest warrant near Alice Avenue in Centenary, spokesperson Tammy Erwin said. Deputies used a K-9 in the search but were unable to find the man.

“Residents who had previously been asked to leave their homes have been allowed to return,” Erwin said. “We do not believe there is currently a threat in the area and encourage citizens to resume normal activities. We thank you for your patience.”

Authorities have not said what charges the man is facing, but Erwin said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Count on News13 for updates.

* * * Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.