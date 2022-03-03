MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are responding to a barricaded person Thursday night in a Marion County home, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tammy Erwin.
Deputies are on scene on Hal Allen Road where a person has barricaded themselves in a home, according to Erwin.
No other details were immediately available, but Erwin said the situation is “active.”
Count on News13 for updates.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.