Dog found dead in Marion County was shot, had extension cord around neck

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dog that was shot and had an extension cord tied around its neck was found dead Monday morning in Marion County, according to Fletcher Estes with Marion County Animal Control.

The small, mixed-breed dog was found on Ebbie Road, Estes said. Estes got a call from someone passing by who said the dog was lying in the road.

Estes said the dog appeared to be shot in the shoulder with the bullet or projectile exiting through the stomach. The bullet or projectile was found two feet away.

The dog’s death was “not humane at all,” according to Estes. He thinks whoever did it was trying to hide it since the dog was found in a remote area.

“Why would you take him down there and hide him?” Estes said.

A reward is being offered for information. Estes didn’t provide a specific amount but said people are prepared to match it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 843-423-8216 or Marion County Animal Control at 843-289-8304.