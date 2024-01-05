COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The man convicted in federal court of killing 80-year-old Horry County resident Mary Ann Elvington in March 2021 has appealed his conviction and life sentence and asked for a new trial.

Dominique Brand was convicted of kidnapping, carjacking and using or carrying a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He was given two life sentences in August following a bench trial that was held in September 2022 in U.S. District Court in Florence. A bench trial is when a judge hears evidence and renders a verdict without involvement from a jury.

His attorneys filed the appeal on Dec. 21 in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing in part that evidence presented by prosecutors during his trial was circumstantial and “failed to produce sufficient evidence directly tying [Brand] to the crimes charged.”

Brand’s attorneys also argued in the appeal that prosecutors failed to show evidence “demonstrating Elvington’s lack of consent in relation to the kidnapping charge.” They also said prosecutors failed to show intent in connection with the carjacking charge and that there was no proof that Brand had possession of the weapon used in the crime.

Elvington disappeared from her family’s farm in Horry County in March 2021. Her body was found a short time later behind the abandoned Zion Grocery in Marion County. She had a shotgun wound to her head.

Brand was identified as a suspect using DNA evidence and later surrendered to Marion County authorities.