FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A federal judge Wednesday morning found Dominique Brand guilty on all counts in the killing of 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington in March 2021.

Brand will be sentenced at a later date after being convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and using or carrying a firearm during or in relation to a crime of violence.

Brand killed Elvington after kidnapping her from her home in Nichols and holding her at gunpoint in her car and forcing her to drive to North Carolina. Prosecutors said Brand later returned to South Carolina with Elvington and shot and killed her with a shotgun behind an abandoned grocery store in Marion County.

He later turned himself in to authorities.

There was no jury in the case because Brand chose in August to have a bench trial instead, meaning it was up to the judge to decide the outcome. The judge issued her verdict after hearing testimony on Thursday and Friday and more testimony and closing arguments on Monday.

Brand’s trial in U.S. District Court in Florence began on Sept. 7 with testimony from several law enforcement officers and one of Elvington’s sons.

Harold Elvington testified about a recording of a call he made to OnStar — the General Motors onboard feature that located his mother’s car and patched him through to talk to his mother.

“I’m not far away,” Mary Ann Elvington is heard saying “I don’t know where I am. I think North Carolina. I think I just crossed the South Carolina state line.”

Prosecutors called several witnesses on Thursday, including a forensic pathologist who said Elvington had “one very dramatic gunshot wound” that was from “contact or inches” away.

Prosecutors rested their case early Monday afternoon after showing a video of Brand being interviewed by authorities after he turned himself in to authorities in Marion County. The defense also rested its case Monday afternoon without putting Brand on the witness stand.

