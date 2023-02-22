MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man is on trial in Marion County for allegedly killing two people in what the county coroner called one of the most violent crimes he has ever seen.

Isaac Hemingway is accused of killing Maisha Burch and Andrew Legette in January 2020 at their home on Taft Watson Road in Centenary. He was charged in December 2020 and denied bond. However, in November 2021, a judge granted him a $75,000 surety bond.

Hemingway’s trial in the 12th Judicial Circuit began earlier this week and is expected to last for several days. He is charged with two counts of murder and a weapons violation.

Burch was a mother of eight, and shared her five youngest children with Hemingway. Police said she was shot multiple times in the head by Hemingway.

In March 2020, before Hemingway’s arrest, more than 60 people attended a community forum at the Centenary Community Center where Sheriff Brian Wallace and the county’s deputy coroner answered questions about the case. During the forum, the deputy coroner said it was one of the most violent scenes he had ever seen.

