MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has received dozens of additional tips from across the East Coast after announcing in late June that a local man was charged with pretending to be an attorney.

Jon Edmunds James, who lives near Mullins, has never had a law license, according to deputies.

Additional investigations are now open in Marion and Horry counties in South Carolina, Brunswick and Bladen counties in North Carolina, along with in Kansas and Wisconsin.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that James defrauded people of thousands of dollars. The agency is urging anyone who thinks they were scammed by James to reach out to their local law enforcement agency.