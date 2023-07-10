MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two adults and two children were inside a Marion County home early Sunday morning when it was hit by dozens of bullets, authorities said.

More than 50 bullets hit the home on Christmas Farm Road in the Sellers community, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A vehicle parked near the residence was also damaged.

Deputies said no one inside the home was hurt. No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Rogers at 843-423-4594.

