MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a disabled SUV was killed and another driver was hurt Tuesday night in a crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Highway 76 near Laughlin Road, which is about four miles west of Marion.

According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a 2016 Ford Explorer was disabled in the westbound lane of Highway 76 when it was hit by a 2004 Cadillac Escalade, which was also traveling west.

The driver of the Explorer died in the crash, while the person driving the Escalade was taken by EMS to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, Miller said. No information about the person’s injuries was immediately available.

The highway patrol and the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation team are investigating the crash.

