MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado Tuesday in Marion County.

The tornado was confirmed with 100 mph winds in the area of Bay Road in Brittons Neck, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado weakened to an EF-0 as it crossed into Horry County.

Trees were reported down after storms moved through Tuesday.

No other information was immediately available, but is expected to be released later.