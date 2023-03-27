MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A now-former Marion County school resource officer who was fired last year for allegedly taking Adderall from a student agreed to give up his South Carolina Law Enforcement Certification, according to documents obtained by News13.

Michael Haberstich agreed to give up his certification and any rights to serve as a law enforcement officer in any state on Feb. 14 “in exchange for being allowed to plea to Statutory Misconduct,” which is a misdemeanor, according to the documents.

Haberstich, while working as a school resource officer at Johnakin Middle School in Marion, allegedly unlawfully obtained Adderall from a student, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13 in June 2022.

Haberstich was employed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at the time.

In 2016, he was fired from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for an undetermined violation of policy not involving misconduct. Examples of these types of violations include substandard performance, excessive absenteeism or sleeping on duty.