MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There is flooding on Highway 76 in front of the prison camp/ county maintenance shop, according to a post by Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said that per SCDOT’s website, the only road this is completely closed in Marion County at this time is Guyton Road. A portion of Shannon Road is also closed.

Officials said the city streets ate still holding water and drivers are asked to travel slowly so water won’t be forced into homes and businesses along those streets.

Count on News13 for updates.