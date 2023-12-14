MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A now-former Marion County correctional officer was arrested Thursday after he was found with a gun and tobacco products while working at the Marion County Detention Center.

Jamaal Marquis Dozier, 20, is charged with misconduct in office and possession of contraband, according to online jail records.

According to warrants provided to News13 by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Dozier “knowingly and willingly” brought contraband into the detention center on Tuesday.

Dozier allegedly asked a co-worker at the detention center to get some of his belongings out of his locker and bring them to him in the parking lot, the warrants said. Dozier also asked the co-worker to not look in the bag or tell anyone about his request.

The contraband was found inside Dozier’s locker after it was searched by the Marion County Detention Center supervisors, the warrant said.

Dozier was booked into the detention center under a $10,000 surety bond. His case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

On Dec. 8, Sheriff Brian Wallace in a Facebook post congratulated Dozier and another officer for completing 80 hours of training with the sheriff’s office. The post also said both officers previously worked for the Marion County Detention Center.

SLED assisted in the investigation after being requested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.