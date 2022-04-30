MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County community is mourning the loss of a former sheriff’s deputy.

Brett Thompson was killed Friday night in an ATV crash, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. No other information about the crash was immediately available.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office extends our most heartfelt condolences to the family of our former deputy, Brett Thompson,” the sheriff’s office said. “Brett lost his life last night in an ATV crash. Though he was not with us long, Brett was a true Marion County boy and loved his community. Once he left us, Brett grew as much facial hair as humanly possible and we loved it. Brett was a devoted son, husband, and father. Fly high brother.”

