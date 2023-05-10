MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former officer who sued the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for wrongful arrest in April 2021 has settled the lawsuit, according to her attorney.

Odette Akers was arrested by Marion County deputies October 2019 after allegedly hitting a patient with autism while working as an in-home nursing aid.

Her attorney, Tyler Bailey, said the lawsuit was settled for $100,000.

Akers’ charges were dropped in November 2020. She had been working to clear her name since her arrest and in April 2021 filed a lawsuit claiming she was arrested without probable cause, Bailey said.

Akers was suing over gross negligence, false imprisonment, slander and negligent supervision, and other allegations.

According to Bailey, Akers said the sheriff’s office conducted a “sloppy” investigation and that she was disparaged following her arrest and suffered financially because of it.

News13 spoke with Bailey on Wednesday, who said that Akers was accused of something fabricated and that this settlement goes a long way in her quest to fix her name in the public eye.

Bailey also said she wants to see more accountability and training within the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to better handle similar cases.

News13 reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for comment.