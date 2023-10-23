MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with three September shootings in Marion County, including a double-homicide, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Zacarie Isayah Johnson, 24, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in Georgia on Oct. 10, the sheriff’s office said. He’s charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of carjacking, two counts of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace told News13 last month that two separate shootings, including the double–homicide that Johnson is accused of, were connected to each other.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our appreciate to the State Law Enforcement Division, United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for their assistance on this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.