MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 301 in Marion County has reopened after being closed Monday afternoon while crews battled a wildfire in the Peedee community, authorities said.

According to the Marion Rural Fire Department, which has several crews in the area near the Great Pee Dee River, the road was closed because of heavy smoke from the fire. Windy Hill Fire is assisting with the fire.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office and EMS units have also responded to the area. No other information was immediately available.

All of South Carolina is currently under a “red flag fire alert” that went into effect Monday morning because of an elevated risk of wildfires, the South Carolina Forestry Commission said. The alert is used to “strongly encourage citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted,” the commission said.

