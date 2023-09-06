MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A home in Marion County was damaged by excessive gunfire early Wednesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
More than 20 shell casings were found at the home in the 2900 block of North Highway 501, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and more details will be released later.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.