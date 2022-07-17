MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of an inmate in Marion County will be investigated by state authorities.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called Sunday morning after an inmate was found dead at the Marion County Prison Camp.

The identity of the inmate will be released by the coroner’s office, the sheriff’s office said. No additional information was immediately available.

