LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Latta, according to police.

Latta police said a person of interest has been identified and the victim is in stable condition. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Latta Police Department and can remain anonymous. Additional details will be released at a later time, police said.

