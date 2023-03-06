MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation into the drowning death of a 1-year-old baby in February in Marion County is continuing, authorities told News13 on Monday.

The baby died on Feb. 21 at McLeod Regional Medical Center, three days after first responders were called to a home in the 1700 block of Pederboro Road about a child in cardiac arrest, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After arriving, authorities learned that the child and been found underwater in a bathtub.

An autopsy was conducted, and the death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s special victims/child fatality unit.

Other children in the home have been placed with a relative the sheriff’s office said.

