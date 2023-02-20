MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man has been jailed after a pursuit that started when a Marion County deputy tried to pull him over for a seat belt violation and ended with him crashing on Pee Dee Island Road.

Jamaal Christopher Mercer, 24, of Marion, is charged with driving under suspension, failure to stop for a blue light, possession with intent to distribute drugs and possession of a controlled substance. As of Monday morning, he remained in the Marion County Detention Center on bonds totaling nearly $12,000, according to online booking records.

Mercer was taken to the hospital after the incident Thursday afternoon and then booked into the detention center on Friday.

The pursuit started at about 4:45 p.m. when a deputy tried to pull over his car on Highway 76 near Nichols, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy, who had been traveling west, turned around and activated his lights and siren to try to pull over the vehicle, but instead, the driver sped away, turning left turn onto Pee Dee Island Road before losing control and crashing.

The deputy was not hurt, and his cruiser was not involved in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

