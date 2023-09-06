MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested on attempted murder charges in a June 25 nightclub shooting in Marion County that hurt three people, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kendrick Deon Currie Jr., 25, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened at Whispers Nightclub at about 4 a.m. in the Marion area, according to deputies. Three people were shot but all survived.

Currie was booked into the Marion County Detention Center and awaits a bond hearing.