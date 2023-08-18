MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Mullins man who was arrested and charged in the death of a 23-year-old pregnant Marion woman in 2021, has been granted bond.

Terry Allen Paige was accused of killing Gloria Swinton after her body was found in the Zion area of Marion County.

According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, Paige was granted a $200,000 bond with special conditions. A spokesperson for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Judge William H. Seals granted bond in the case.

Paige is charged with murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

News13 has reached out to learn more about the special conditions of his bond. Paige is still being held at the Marion County Detention Center.