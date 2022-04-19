MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man was killed early Tuesday morning in Marion County after being hit by a vehicle, Coroner Jerry Richardson said.

Jamari Jackson of Mullins was walking on Gilchrist Road when he was hit, Richardson said.

At about 7 a.m. 1997 Honda Accord was driving north and hit Jackson, who was walking north, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver was not hurt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

