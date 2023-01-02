MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Animal Shelter in the Mullins area is desperately seeking homes for dogs and cats.

The shelter has only 88 kennels, but currently there are 123 dogs and 85 cats available for adoption, according to the shelter’s Facebook page.

Courtesy: Marion County Animal Shelter/Facebook

“There is no more space, we cannot keep stacking dogs in crates and doubling them up it’s neglectful, it’s not humane. They are fighting,” a Facebook post reads.

Anyone who has experience with fostering animals is asked to help.

“If you have any type of rescue experience and can foster one of our dogs please step up. This is life or death,” the post reads.

Anyone able to rescue or foster an animal can call the shelter at 843-423-8370.