MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Animal Shelter is under a “code red” and is closed for intake, according to its Facebook.

The shelter said now is the time to adopt, with adoption fees being sponsored until Thursday for animals older than six months.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience, but we have to be able to provide a standard of care for the animals in our care and there is a limit to this,” the shelter said. “We are [actively] seeking rescues, fosters, volunteers and adopters.”