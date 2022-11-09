MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County councilman and five other men facing fraud and conspiracy charges over the alleged misuse of fuel cards posted bond Tuesday after being booked into the Marion County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

Councilman Oscar Foxworth, Johnathan Hewitt, Leon Woodberry, Liston Dykes, Alvin Hayes and Anthony Graves were all indicted on Friday. Foxworth was then immediately suspended by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Indictments provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division accuse Foxworth of fraudulently obtaining money, goods and/or services between March 10, 2021, and Sept. 16, 2021.

He was indicted on one count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and one count of criminal conspiracy, according to SLED. The other men are accused of conspiring with Hewitt, who was “entrusted by the owner of [redacted] with the care, keeping, and possession of fuel cards and PIN number valued at more than [$10,000], did feloniously convert and appropriate such property to his/her own use and purposes.”

Each of the men posted bonds totaling $5,000 and was released from jail.

News13 reached out Friday to Marion County Clerk to Council Sabrina Davis for comment or a statement but has not heard back.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.