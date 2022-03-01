MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County deputies arrested a man after an “extremely large amount” of stolen property was recovered over the weekend.

Chad Lee Dix, 36, of Marion, was arrested and charged with four counts of receiving stolen goods (value between $2,000-$10,000), two counts of receiving stolen goods (value less than $2,000), three counts of owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop, and ill treatment of animals, according to deputies.

Dix was released from jail on a $49,250 bond and was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device, deputies said. He was previously arrested in December 2021 and was released on a personal recognizance bond — meaning he didn’t have to pay any money.

Over the weekend, deputies recovered ATVs, dirt bikes, parts, trailers, and accessories. The sheriff’s office is working to identify the property owners.

Anyone who thinks one of the stolen items may belong to them is asked to contact dmiles@marionsc.org with a detailed description of the item including make, model, and identifying numbers such as a VIN, according to deputies.

More charges are likely. Deputies also said Dix has pending charges in other jurisdictions but didn’t say what the charges are.

Deputies said more information will be released at a later time.