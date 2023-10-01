MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after several Highway 501 businesses were burglarized Friday night.

Several businesses were burglarized between Marion and Rains, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators think the burglaries are related to a previously reported incident at T-Mart.

The sheriff’s office is asking for business owners in the area to check their businesses for anything out of the ordinary and for those with security cameras to report it to law enforcement immediately.