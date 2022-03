MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person showed up to a hospital Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to a social media post from the department.

The person is expected to survive.

Authorities believe the shooting happened in the area of East End Street area in Mullins. Deputies responded to the hospital at about 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 423-4594.