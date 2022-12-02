MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died after being stabbed in the Nichols area of Marion County, authorities said.
Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed late Friday afternoon that the person who was stabbed had died.
Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office said earlier Friday that deputies were in the area of Broomstraw and Cactus courts to investigate a stabbing. Deputies called it an active said and said the investigation was ongoing.
No additional information was immediately available.
