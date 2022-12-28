MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County deputies are searching for a person who attempted to rob a 73-year-old woman and broke into her home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened Monday on Abram Loop off of Highway 501 North, according to deputies.

The man in photos released by the sheriff’s office allegedly pushed the woman down as she tried to enter her home and forced his way inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372.